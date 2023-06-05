Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UJUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000.

Shares of BATS:UJUN opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

