Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

