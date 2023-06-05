Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jamf Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

