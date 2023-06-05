Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Altice USA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

