Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

PRLB opened at $32.98 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $864.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

