Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLDP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 137.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

