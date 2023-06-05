Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,277.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR opened at $145.02 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

