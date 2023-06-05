Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

