Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $518,057,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in monday.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $17,651,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

monday.com Stock Down 3.8 %

About monday.com

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $175.00 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.