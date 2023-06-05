Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

