Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,363,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

