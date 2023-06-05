Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

