Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMEH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

AMEH opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Medical Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

