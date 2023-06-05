Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ODP in the third quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $42.90 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Featured Stories

