Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pathward Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

