Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of OFG opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.