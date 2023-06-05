Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $34.16 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

