Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

