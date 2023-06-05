Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 116.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $124.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.12. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.16 and a 52-week high of $183.08.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

