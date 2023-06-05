Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at $3,221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,410,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 303,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

MGNX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.01. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

