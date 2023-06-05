Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $49.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.