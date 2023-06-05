Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,504 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.