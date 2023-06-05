Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,344 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

