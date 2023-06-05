Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,344 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $26.64.
About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.