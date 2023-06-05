Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.