Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 213,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.31 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

