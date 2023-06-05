Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $5,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in TIM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TIM by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TIM in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Price Performance

TIMB stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.