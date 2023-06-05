Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WFG opened at $70.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.25 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

