Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,332 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLDT Price Performance

NYSE PHI opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

