Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,290 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after buying an additional 401,062 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,030. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

CareDx Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

