Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,439 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,192. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,900 shares of company stock valued at $685,026. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.