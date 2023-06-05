Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,132 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 659,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

