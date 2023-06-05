Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,186 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

