Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSJ opened at $105.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $85.67 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.