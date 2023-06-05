Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

