Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,153 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 482,140 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,788 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $18.82 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

