Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

