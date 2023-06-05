Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 365,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Price Performance

SPPP opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

