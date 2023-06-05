Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Omega Flex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omega Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Omega Flex by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Omega Flex Price Performance

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

About Omega Flex



Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

