Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

