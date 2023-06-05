Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 690,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.36% of Euronav worth $81,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $195,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Euronav by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 31,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 2,396.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upped their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

