Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Everest Re Group worth $80,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $343.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

