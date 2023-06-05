FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of FibroGen worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Price Performance

FibroGen stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

