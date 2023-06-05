Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

