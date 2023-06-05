First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.
First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.
