FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,077.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

FLT stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

