Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

