Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.