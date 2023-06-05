Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.90.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

