Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 361,457 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National Price Performance

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $22.49 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

