GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 455.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of GATX worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.67. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

